Vice President Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Greensboro this week

Vice President Mike Pence is set to host a “Make America Great Again” rally in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to the Trump Campaign.

The rally starts at 12:30 p.m.

You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number for the event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

President Donald Trump still has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win re-election, but political experts are saying he has to win North Carolina to get there.

“Biden-Harris can win the election without North Carolina. I don’t think Trump can,” Thom Little, a UNCG political science professor, told WCNC. “If Trump wins North Carolina, that’s going to tell me at that point the Trump-Pence ticket still has a shot.”

According to Real Clear Politics, the average poll is down to just a 1.5 point lead for former Vice President Joe Biden in North Carolina.

If you put that percentage point into terms of registered voters it means that if less than 110,000 voters change their minds, Trump wins NC.

fivethirtyeight.com, a political statistics website, looked at all the polls. They found that based on the most recent responses from voters, Trump’s chances of winning re-election are 13 in 100.

You can click on each of those pathways Trump could win. In every one of them shown on the website, he has to win North Carolina

“In 2016, his chances of winning the election were those of drawing an inside straight in poker. … The question this year is whether he can draw an inside straight two hands in a row,” said Whit Ayres a veteran Republican pollster. “It is theoretically possible but practically difficult.”

