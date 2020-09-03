There have been an unprecedented number of absentee ballots requested this year.

More than 600,000 people are asking to vote from their homes.

North Carolina is the first state in the country to mail out ballots, starting Sept. 4.

Usually, absentee voting is about 4-5% of North Carolina’s ballots.

This year, election officials are expecting 40% of the votes to be mailed in.

“I’ve been sort of going back and forth about whether I want to vote by mail,” said Lisa Dyson, a Greensboro resident.

It’s a tough decision for people across the Piedmont Triad: whether to vote by mail or show up at a polling place.

“I have a health condition and I don’t really want to be put in a situation where I feel nervous and I’ll be around a lot of people,” Dyson said.

She considered requesting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election because of COVID-19.

“There’s been a lot of controversy about whether the mail system can handle it,” Dyson said.

Now, she plans on taking advantage of early voting.

For voters concerned if their absentee ballot will count, North Carolina State Board of Election (NCSBE) officials say there is no reason to worry.

“I’m 100% confident we can handle it. This team is going to be able to get it done,” said Damon Circosta, with the board.

Counties across the state used Federal CARES Act dollars to purchase extra equipment, including computers and scanners. They also hired extra staff to sort through mailed-in votes.

“This is unprecedented, the number of absentee mail in ballots. 618,000 requests,” said NCSBE director, Karen Bell.

There’s an online portal on the NCSBE website to request an absentee ballot.

To help track votes, election officials have added a ballot tracking tool this year.

“Anyone who has made a request for an absentee by mail ballot will be able to see that we have received the request and see when we have sent that out to the voter,” Bell said. “[They can] track that in the mail stream, including when they return it.”

The NCSBE is working closely with the post office and using specialized bar codes to ensure everyone gets a ballot and that the ballot is counted.

“[Absentee ballots] will be a rolling process. Be mindful if you don’t receive the ballot immediately, you will. We’ll have those to you by the end of the month,” Bell said.

In Guilford County, there has been 40,000 requests to vote by mail.

The envelopes need to be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count. Election officials say the earlier people send them in, the better.