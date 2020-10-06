Undecided voters split after President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

LEXINGTON, N.C. — As President Donald Trump settles back into the White House after a weekend stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, some undecided voters in Lexington are uneasy about casting their ballot for the president. 

For Cassandra Bostic, who has remained skeptical about COVID-19, the president’s diagnosis solidified the reality of the virus. To her, the president’s downplaying of the virus now has her worried about what else he may “go against the experts” about. 

Others, like Kyle Forest, disagree and said it will help the president’s supporters, and undecided voters like himself, decide who to vote for. 

