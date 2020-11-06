UNC political science professor says Trump election lawsuit in North Carolina unlikely

With President Donald Trump leading in North Carolina, some political experts say a challenging lawsuit is unlikely.

Dr. Jason Roberts, a political science professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, said Thursday it isn’t clear what the goal of the legal challenges are.

“In some states they’re suing to stop the vote count,” Roberts said. “Other states are suing to speed up the vote count, in some states, it’s about whether their observers can be in or be closer.”

Roberts doesn’t believe many of the lawsuits to hold up in court.

“To make a real claim in a lawsuit, one has to allege that a law has been violated and then at one party has been injured by the violation of that law. And none of these suits that have been filed are alleging that,” he said. “We’ve certainly seen lawsuits around elections before, probably the most famous is the 2000 Bush vs. Gore election. This seems to be a little more, a few more lawsuits than we would normally see. It’s almost as if the Trump campaign is sort of throwing everything they can at the wall and hoping something will stick.”

With results in North Carolina unlikely to change before Nov. 12, the extended deadline to receive ballots, Roberts doubts a legal challenge in our state.

“I think the Trump campaign is in pretty good shape here in North Carolina. I mean the theoretical number of ballots that is outstanding, it’s about 147,000, but we’re not going to see that many come in. Some of those people have already voted on Election Day and they just haven’t been cleared out of the system. About 40,000 of those are provisional ballots, fewer than half of those will probably end up being counted,” Roberts said.

A new court order Thursday will require a sweep for remaining ballots at a Greensboro USPS facility. Roberts said he doesn’t believe the move will set Guilford County back when it comes to results.

“There’s so much of a buffer in the delivery time here in North Carolina, that that really should not affect any ballots unless they somehow get lost in the tracking process,” he said.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections reports approximately 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots.