‘Trying our best to stay calm’: Local voters react to election results

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local voters are reacting to a tight presidential race with ballots in transit that won’t be counted until late next week.

With the election in limbo, some people in the Piedmont Triad are anxious.

“I’m not worried about it,” said voter Lonice Burns.

“Trying our best to stay calm,” said Will Styers, a student at UNCG.

“I’m a little anxious. It would be nice to get this resolved,” Nancy Cassill told FOX8.

From first time voters like Colby Borges, to those who’ve picked their fair share of U.S. presidents like Broi Toploi and Bob Brown, local voters have mixed feelings on the 2020 election.

“I think we’re all anxious. I think we all really want to know where things are going to lead,” Borges stated.

“I’ve been in America for a long time and haven’t seen this situation yet,” said Toploi, who immigrated from Vietnam 30 years ago.

“Certainly the most tumultuous and polarized in different choices that I’ve ever seen,” Brown said.

Triad voters want to know who will be in the White House.

“I’m really surprised. It’s very close,” Daniel Vrhaagen said.

“A lot of uncertainty which I think can be very unsettling,” Cassill said.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking. It’s really a nail biter. Close election. It would be nice to have that relief come through,” Styers stated.

Brown is confident about his candidate.

“I’m a Trump Republican, and I’m glad that he’s close,” Brown said.

Burns voted for Joe Biden and told FOX8 she’ll accept whatever the outcome is.

“No man can stress me out. I’m not stressed. I’m stress-free,” Burns concluded.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the director for the State Board of Elections held a news conference and said the last pack of ballots received was uploaded just before 12:30 a.m.

They have stopped counting because there are no more ballots to count.

Now the local counties are waiting to do their counts on the remaining ballots at their next county meeting on Nov. 12.

Latest headlines from FOX8