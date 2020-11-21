Trump voter turnout helps NC GOP block Democratic advance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats were hoping this November they would gain an advantage over the Republicans.

Republicans dominated state politics for much of the past decade but saw their power erode in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

State Democrats had little to tout after Election Day beyond Gov. Roy Cooper’s close yet expected reelection, a narrow victory for Attorney General Josh Stein and picking up two U.S. House seats.

President Donald Trump was defeated nationally but again won North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis earned a second term over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Tillis issued the following statement after Cunningham conceded:

“Earlier this afternoon, Cal Cunningham called me to offer his concession. This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward.



“I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results.



“I know that my job is fighting for the jobs of the hardworking people of our state, which is why my first post-election priority will be defeating COVID-19 and getting the economy back on track. North Carolinians have a solid record of weathering storms and coming back stronger than ever. I am confident that we all can come together and meet this moment and am ready to get to work.”