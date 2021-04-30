Trial on North Carolina voter ID law ends with no immediate ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial on North Carolina’s latest photo voter identification law has ended after three weeks with no immediate ruling.

The trial wrapped up on Friday after closing statements before a panel of three judges by attorneys for voters who sued over the 2018 law and for Republican legislative leaders defending it.

The plaintiffs contend the law was discriminatory and would disproportionately harm Black voters who lacked easy access to IDs.

GOP lawmakers say the law’s requirements benefit more voters than a 2013 voter ID law that was struck down by federal courts.

Appeals are likely no matter how the judicial panel rules.