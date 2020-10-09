Triad voter registration numbers up as Friday deadline nears

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the Oct. 9 deadline approaches, more than 500 people have registered to vote with the Guilford County Board of Elections this week alone.

“I feel relieved,” said Ronald Wilson, who came to change his address Thursday afternoon. “We got caught up in everyday life, but we wanted to beat the deadline which is tomorrow.”

Most people showing up at the office in downtown Greensboro came to submit absentee ballots, wanting to ensure delivery in a timely manner.

“People are really empowered and feel this is really the time to make their voices heard,” Monique Smalls said.

Many counties are reporting an increase in the number of registered voters since 2016.

In Guilford County, as of Oct. 3, there are 375,633 people registered to vote. On Oct. 8, 2016, there were 353,310.

“I’m not surprised by it, I’m encouraged by it, I’m excited by it,” Smalls said.

She and others said they’ve noticed more text messages, social media pushes and advertising geared toward voter registration.

Others said issues arising in 2020 drove them to complete paperwork early.

“Every year there’s a new generation of people that get to vote, and I think this year was a seminal year in young voters voting,” first-time voter Jackson Craig said.

Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for registration. You can also register and vote during one-stop early voting starting Oct. 15.