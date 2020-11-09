Triad reacts as Kamala Harris becomes first woman and person of color to be elected vice president

It’s a milestone for American politics. Senator Kamala Harris is projected to be the first woman and woman of color to become the 46th Vice President-Elect of the United States.

Triad voter Faith Cook was with her daughter Aisha Huru when the news broke on Saturday. She’ll cherish the history making moment.

“The realization that they too could one day be a vice president or a president was just shocking to me,” Cook explained. “It was like a sign of relief to me.”

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris declared victory after receiving more than 50% of the vote and securing the electoral college win.

“Raise your kids to keep fighting,” Cook said. “Fight for what they believe in because they too can make a change.”

Harris is a daughter of immigrants. She will be the first Black and South Asian American woman to the second-highest public office in the land. Cook said generations of little girls of all colors can now grow up believing it could happen to them too.

“While I may be the first woman in this office,” Harris said in a speech Saturday night. “I won’t be the last.”

UNC Greensboro Assistant Political Science Professor Dr. Drew Engelhardt said she’s paving a way for more female representation in politics.

“We might see an increased interest in politics and more women and people of color running for office in either future elections like 2022 or 2024,” Engelhardt explained. “A decade or two from now when girls grow up and get to a point where they can be eligible to run for office.”

This comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote.

“Political science and social science research demonstrates that politicians like Kamala Harris can actually suggest for a role model in the fact that our politics isn’t just a place for white men,” he added. “It’s a place for women and girls and people of color.”

Biden brings some firsts to the Oval Office too. On inauguration day he’ll be the oldest president sworn in at 78-year-old with nearly 50 years in public service.

The results are contingent on whether President Donald Trump’s legal challenges are successful.

Latest headlines from FOX8