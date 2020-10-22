Triad college students say youth vote more important than ever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is 2020 the year of the youth vote? A recent Knight Foundation study found that 71 percent of college students say they are absolutely certain they will vote in the upcoming election.

“Actions speak louder than words and voting is an action that we need to take,” said Jalen Bailey, a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

It’s the attitude young voters are taking as we approach Election Day.

“I’m putting out who I want to be my president for the next four years, so it’s like I have to vote, you know?” said Khristopher Green, a UNCG freshman.

FOX8 crews spotted a group of college freshmen across from the Kaplan Center at UNCG, one of 25 sites for early voting in Guilford County.

“I felt like I was taking a very important test that would count for the rest of my life,” said Tristian Foster, a UNCG freshman.

Political signs line the entrance to the polling site, guiding a crowd that’s historically been underrepresented at the polls.

“With us being 18, we are still young in this world, so I think it’s very important for us to use our voice when our voice is not heard as much as other people,” Bailey said.

Students say voting has never been more important than during these unprecedented and uncertain times.

“Our vote does count because our future is the one that’s being affected, so if we really push out there, I feel like we can change it and most people should have the mindset that our vote counts, our vote matters because we are needed,” said Kaiyah Hester, a UNCG freshman.