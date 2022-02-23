Today is the day for court to choose new election maps in North Carolina. How will it play out?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – This is going to be a busy day in North Carolina’s elections world, with decisions about new voting maps being released by the trial court and potential appeals by the parties who argued before the state Supreme Court.

The process is set to be like this:

The 3-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court that originally heard the case that is in shorthand being called Harper v. Hall, in which the electoral maps passed in November were challenged as unfair partisan gerrymandering, will enact its new maps. That is scheduled to happen by noon.

Those maps – for the 14 congressional districts plus the state House and the state Senate – could be the remedial maps adopted last week by the General Assembly or another option chosen by the court. One defendant, North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, suggested new maps of its own for all three, and Common Cause suggested a new congressional map. The court also could choose to have a map drawn by a third party. There are three former judges serving as special masters to help determine the final map.

Whatever map is chosen can be appealed to the Supreme Court by 5 p.m. today. There is a fair chance that would happen. The Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, overruled the trial court and on Feb. 4 instructed the General Assembly to redraw and submit maps. It also set the schedule for this process and established the special masters, although the trial court chose those three judges.

Candidate filing, which began in December but was halted after about 24 hours, is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Many candidates for local races already had filed, but the moving district lines have paused the formal paperwork from candidates for Congress and the General Assembly. The new filing period extends until noon on March 5.

General Assembly’s latest map for Congress.

NCLCV suggestion

Common Cause’s suggestion

All of that could change, however, if the Supreme Court were to take an appeal and need more time to consider those arguments. The Primary Election is schedule for May 17.

All of this will have elections offices scurrying to be sure that systems are in place when candidates start to submit paperwork Thursday morning. There are numerous candidates who filed in congressional districts that in fact may be totally different.

Congressional candidates must file at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and they don’t have to live in a district to run there. State legislative candidates, however, are required to have established residency – the length varies – to serve in the state House or state Senate.

All local candidates file in local dozens of local elections at their area offices. You can imagine how much work there is for elections officials to be prepared, from computer systems to manpower.

“State Board IT and data staff are working on an application that can be used by the county boards of elections, candidates and the public to see which district each candidate lives in and is eligible to file in,” Patrick Gannon, public information director for the NC Board of Elections, wrote in an emailed response to questions from WGHP. “State Board staff will work as late as necessary to make sure we are prepared for filing to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.”

Gannon referred questions about what would happen with candidates who previously had filed to a list of 11 reminders that the NCBOE had posted on its website.

That includes instruction that “any candidate who filed in December 2021 and had their notice of candidacy accepted by the board of elections does not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office and district (if applicable).”

The General Assembly’s remedial map for state Senate districts.

The General Assembly’s remedial map for state House districts.

This article will be updated.