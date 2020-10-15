Thousands line up to cast votes on NC’s first day of early voting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of people across North Carolina stood in long lines on Thursday to get their vote in on the first day of early voting.

FOX8 crews were stationed across the Piedmont Triad checking out the lines and wait times.

Lines at several different polling places were about two hours long, wrapping around buildings and parking lots.

While most people voting wore masks, some people told FOX8 they didn’t feel super safe coming to vote.

“We actually did not plan to vote today, it was on a whim,” Carrie Gordon said.

Gordon and her roommate, Erin Bostrom, make a split-second decision to get their voting out of the way.

FOX8 crews met up with them at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

At 10:50 a.m., Gordon and Bostrom lined up and waited with dozens of people. They slowly made their way inside the building, to fill out their ballots and cast their votes.

“It took almost two hours, the whole process,” Bostrom said.

FOX8 crews were with them for most of it and watched as polling site volunteers sanitized voting stations and tried to keep people apart.

But Bostrom and Gordon said things were a little different outside of the courthouse.

“We honestly felt like there weren’t that many precautions outside. People were standing quite close to one another and there weren’t any markings on the floor,” Gordon said.

“We did see people pulling their mask down a bit,” Bostrom sid. “I just kind of took a little bit of a step back. It’s a little concerning.”

They didn’t expect such a big turnout for the first day of early vote.

Both Bostrom and Gordon hope that if lines stay this crowded, people will respect one another with their own COVID safety measures.

For a full list of early voting site locations and times, head to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.