SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) – John Doggett operates a farm that his family has owned for 200 years, but he says he feels threatened by being small and lacking support.

So Doggett, a member of the Summerfield Town Council who ran on a conservative agenda, stood before cameras in front of his family’s barn on Thursday and said why he was supporting Democrat Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

State Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro, front) and farmer John Doggett (right) with this family. (WGHP)

Doggett said he wants to be sure the farm on Nanhall Road, called Doggettville Farm, which has produced tobacco and dairy products and now is focused on beef cattle and trees, stays in the family for a seventh generation when his granddaughter would take over.

But the economic realities of being a small player in an increasingly large business are daunting, he said, and Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), Beasley’s main opponent, hasn’t done the job in Congress.

Doggett said small farmers need easier access to capital and, in the beef industry, faster access to processing cows into food. He said to process one cow from his herd there were two waiting lists. “It would take years to process a cow,” he said. “With a goal of having a farm-to-table beef operation, those delays make it almost impossible.”

Doggett’s comments were part personal anecdote and part prepared remarks. He laced them with history and passion for what his family has done to maintain. He cited cutting down cedar trees to make the posts for fencing required to keep his cows on the property, simply as a way to save money.

Doggett was elected to the nonpartisan Summerfield Town Council with Mayor Tim Sessoms, a backer of former Rep. Mark Walker, who lost to Budd in the Republican primary, and with the support of former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, a vocal GOP leader who had served on the council, too.

But Doggett was not giving Budd any quarter for what he saw as Budd’s failure to support farmers such as him.

“We need someone in the U.S. Senate who will work to help the small farmers like us have easier access to capital to do improvements and buy equipment for our farm, and I feel Cheri Beasley is the person to do this,” he said. “With Ted Budd’s track record, I don’t feel he is the person that will look out for us farmers big or small – just look at his voting record on the 2018 Farm Bill. He has not shown that he will fight for farms like ours,”

Budd offers new farm-backing bill

GOP Senate nominee Ted Budd (WGHP)

Budd touts various positions supporting farmers on his website. This includes his introduction in July of H.R. 8069, the Reducing Farm Input Costs and Barriers to Domestic Production Act, which he cosponsored to help reduce “red tape regulations and extends loan programs to help farmers.”

But that legislation, which has not made it to the House floor, has a portion that is a political attack on the policies of President Joe Biden and ongoing inflation as much as it is to assist farmers in general.

The bill’s language indicates it is designed to extend the USDA’s loan program for farmers, but it also “removes Biden administration environmental red tape regulations, and reinstates the Trump regulation limiting the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.”

“Farmers and growers are being hammered by rising input costs and skyrocketing inflation caused by the Biden administration,” Budd said in a statement. “This bill represents a conservative approach to support the people who put food on our tables in their time of need.”

Those aren’t the issues Doggett was discussing, and they didn’t address his views about the 2018 farm bill. During their primary campaign, Walker had attacked Budd’s failure to vote for that bill, which comes up every five years.

During 2018, Walker was representing Doggett’s neighborhood in the 6th Congressional District, and he supported the bill, as did House leadership.

Budd voted with the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, which withheld its support because “leadership didn’t commit to a vote on their preferred immigration bill,” WRAL/PolitiFact reported in a factcheck of the record.

That analysis found that on June 21, 2021, vote Budd and Walker voted yes on a version that “aimed to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known for providing food stamps.” But in a Dec. 12 vote, the House approved a bill that was different from their June 21 version and adopted more of the Senate’s preferences.

At the time, Jonathan Felts, Budd’s campaign spokesman told WRAL/PolitiFact:

“As any family farmer will tell you, you don’t support the farm by giving away the farm, and the 2018 Farm bill was bloated with overspending that also left out critical reforms to federal farm subsidies that would have better directed federal assistance to small, family farms that needed it the most.”

WRAL/PolitiFact said that “Budd is right that larger farms benefit the most from the government’s system for offering more subsidies to farms that produce more crops. To be clear, the bill when signed simply renewed many of the agriculture policies that were already law. And while many agricultural groups supported the bill, it also had its critics.”

A big industry

Doggett was joined Thursday by state Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro), who represents the nearby District 57 in northern Greensboro. Clemmons, who is up for re-election in November, was there to carry the argument for her party.

She also touted that North Carolina has about 52,000 farms and generates about $90 billion in annual revenue. The state says they cover 8.5 million acres, and it says that more than 1,600 of these farms are “century farms,” which means they have been owned by a family of 100 years or more, like the Doggetts.

John Doggett said he wants “towns like Summerfield to keep their rural atmospheres.”

Said Clemmons: “We need a leader who will make the investment in our farmers that they need. Simply put – that’s not Ted Budd. … Ted Budd voted against the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, which included provisions to boost North Carolina’s hemp, cotton, and textile industries, and protect North Carolina livestock,”