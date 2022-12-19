SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Board of Elections ordered hearings for the possible removal of two election officials in Surry County, Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan.

The BOE says that they found “prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to discharge the duties of the office. Orange County resident Bob Hall filed complaints against the county board members seeking their removal.”

The complaint alleges that Forestieri and Dehaan presented a letter to other Surry County BOE members “vilifying” US District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs on Nov. 18. The letter discusses election fraud and denying the legitimacy of certain North Carolina election laws.

“Jerry Forestieri and Tim DeHaan are both saying they do not accept the legitimacy of election law administered by the NC State Board of Elections or the legitimacy of the federal court’s rulings – which are statements that directly conflict with their oath of office,” Hall writes in his complaint. “The letter begins by saying the “elections in Surry County were conducted in full compliance with applicable laws per NCSBE” (with one possible exception involving an election worker), but it ends by attacking “our election practices” as untrustworthy and producing results that are not “credible.” Forestieri didn’t sign the canvass; both men disparage and oppose the administration of our election laws and should be removed from office.”

The date of these hearings has not been scheduled, but they’ll happen after the new year.