Some Guilford County polling places relocated ahead of Election Day

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Eight Guilford County polling places have been relocated due to COVID-19 ahead of Election Day.

Signs are posted at locations like Hillcrest Baptist Church in Greensboro informing voters about the change. The precinct will be hosted at Craft Recreation Center on Tuesday.

“It will be a little bit of a challenge to make sure folks get to the right precinct but we have folks trained to do that and I’m sure it will go without a hitch,” said Gary Owens, an Election Day coordinator in Guilford County.

Owens explained that some previous sites were unable to host this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

“Every once in a while something like this happens, primarily this is because of COVID, and maybe the inability of the precinct polling place not being able to handle a COVID situation, so that’s one of the primary reasons we are here,” he said.

Letters were sent to voters in precincts where changes were made, and the information was posted to the Guilford County website.

Here is the full list of changes:

Changes for upcoming election made by the polling location:

G27 Greensboro Day School has changed the area in which voters will vote. The residents of Precinct G27 will now vote at 4747 Lake Brandt Rd (building was formerly Covenant Grace Church).

Temporary Polling Location Changes made by Board of Elections due to COVID-19:

RELOCATIONS – Precincts listed below with ALL Voters Affected

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), some precincts will be closed and temporarily relocated for the November 3, 2020 General Election. FR5B New Garden Friends Upper School, 2015 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro

all precinct voters temporarily reassigned to shared location with

FR5A Calvary Church,1665 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro

G11 St. Benedict’s Parish Center, 504 N Green St, Greensboro

all precinct voters temporarily reassigned to shared location with

G11 Temple Emmanuel on Greene Street, 713 N Greene St, Greensboro

G24 Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

all precinct voters temporarily reassigned to shared location with

G29 Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro

G26 Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3918 Baylor St, Greensboro

all precinct voters temporarily reassigned to shared location with

G09 Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St, Greensboro

RELOCATIONS – Precincts with PORTION of Voters Affected

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the precincts listed below will require relocation of some voters for the November 3, 2020 General Election. If a voter is a resident of the facility named below, there will be options to vote through their residential community facility. If a voter is not a resident of the facility listed below, they will need to go to the temporary reassignment location indicated.

G40A2 Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well-Spring Dr, Greensboro

temporary reassignment of NON-FACILITY RESIDENTS to shared location with

CG1 Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Cub Rd, Greensboro



G42B Friends Home at Guilford, 925 New Garden Rd, Greensboro

temporary reassignment of NON-FACILITY RESIDENTS to shared location with

G42A Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro



H19B Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Rd, High Point

temporary reassignment of NON-FACILITY RESIDENTS to shared location with

H19A Greater First United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Rd, High Point