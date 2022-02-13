Should President Biden, former President Trump run again in 2024? Poll shows division

(The Hill) – Democratic and Republican voters are split on whether they want President Biden and former President Trump to lead their party’s ticket in the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by CNN and SSRS, found that 45 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote say the party should renominate Biden as its candidate for president in 2024, while 51 percent of those respondents would opt for a different candidate.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who are registered to vote say they want the GOP to renominate Trump as its candidate for president in 2024, while 49 percent of respondents would go with a different individual.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) led potential White House candidates with 21 percent support among Republicans. No other potential GOP candidate polled higher than 1 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received the most support among potential Democratic candidates with 5 percent. Pollsters also gauged support for former first lady Michelle Obama, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Biden in December said he plans to run for reelection in 2024 “if I’m in good health.” He will be 81 years old on Election Day 2024.

Trump, on the other hand, has not yet said if he will wage another bid for the White House. In July, however, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he had made a decision on whether he will run, but did not reveal which way he was leaning.

The new poll surveyed 1,527 people between Jan. 10 and Feb. 6. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.