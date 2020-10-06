Shaky weekend in Tillis-Cunningham U.S. Senate race leaves undecided voters uncertain about either candidate

LEXINGTON N.C. — As Election Day gets closer, undecided voters remain hesitant to cast their vote for either candidate for U.S. Senate.

Within hours of one another, news broke that U.S. Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19, after being seen without a mask and not social distancing at several events; and Cal Cunningham is involved in a scandal regarding sexually suggestive comments to a woman who is not his wife.

Undecided voters, like Cassandra Bostic said, for her, neither candidate has given her confidence in their integrity.