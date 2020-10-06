Sen. Thom Tillis addresses Cal Cunningham sexting scandal

Sen. Thom Tillis on Tuesday addressed the sexting scandal his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham is facing.

“I think Cal Cunningham owes everybody — the voters, his friends, supporters — a full explanation for not one but two allegations of extramarital affairs,” Tillis said.

Late last week, Cunningham acknowledged sending sexually suggestive text messages to a California strategist who is not his wife. Cunningham apologized in a statement but said he would not drop out of the race.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do,” Cunningham said in a statement.

A second allegation, reported by Fox News on Monday, claims Cunningham has been having an affair with another woman — unrelated to the sexting scandal — since 2012.

Following Tillis’ remarks, the Cunningham campaign released the following statement: “Senator Tillis and his allies are trying to exploit a personal matter and ignoring a family’s request for privacy to make desperate attacks in hopes they can distract from Senator Tillis’ record of blocking Medicaid expansion, voting to take protections away from North Carolinians with pre-existing conditions, and failing to pass needed COVID-19 relief for our communities.”

Despite the developments, a new poll by Public Policy Polling shows Cunningham is still leading in the race for the Senate seat.