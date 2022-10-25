ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two weeks out from election day, people are questioning the process at the polls.

FOX8 has been emailed social media posts stating doors at election sites were left unlocked.

Missing ballots, fake ballots and a report of a break-in at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office are some of the rumors circulating online, and Paula Seamster, the election director tells FOX8 that none of it happened.

Daily calls come into the office with reports of election fraud.

“We have received a lot of phone calls about the misinformation that was spread,” Seamster said.

Seamster says the calls started before the polls opened.

“We did not purposely leave our doors unlocked…can something malfunction to cause a door to not lock? Yes…but do we initially do anything like that? No,” she said.

On top of getting voting materials ready and recruiting poll workers, she’s now on rumor control.

“It’s not the easiest job in the world, but we love what we’re doing,” she said.

Seamster sent an email to FOX8 addressing the misinformation circulating on social media.

“No ballots are missing…no fake ballots are coming into our office,” she said. “The only ballots that are actually being received in this office are absentee ballots that you have to have two witnesses and a notary that have to say the person filling out the ballot is in fact who they are.”

She tells me this isn’t the first time the county has received these claims.

“It’s with every election. Of course, the 2020 election was the worst. I guess more people are questioning if there is a possibility,” she said.

She tells FOX8 that her biggest fear is that people will stop voting.

Election officials encourage anyone who sees these posts or has questions about the protection of their ballot to call their Board of Elections Office at (336) 342-8110.