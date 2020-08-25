RNC delegates ready for virtual convention

Conventions ain’t like they used to be.

Since Democrats held the first nominating convention in 1832 to send Andrew Jackson on to his second term and Republicans, 24 years later, nominated John C. Fremont, both parties did their business crowded into some auditorium or meeting hall.

This year, COVID said no.

So like the Democrats the week before, Republicans are doing almost all of their work virtually, streamed out of Charlotte for the faithful to see.

“I’m very proud of what they accomplished (Monday) night, but I’d rather be there in person,” said Lee Haywood, a delegate to the convention.

Delegate Joyce Krawiec feels similar, knowing that not having a convention or able to campaign as normal makes for a tougher road for candidates.

“It’s a challenge for all of us because instead of meeting with large groups of people on the campaign trail, you’re having to meet with small people,” Krawiec said.

But she liked what the party did with its first night, Monday, having more than politicians speak.

She enjoyed, “(Former football star) Hershel Walker talking about his 37-year friendship with the president and those personal stories. I thought they were very special.”

Support for President Trump remains high within the party, and Lee Haywood isn’t surprised.

“It’s because of his willingness to fight for us,” Haywood said. “Past presidents and other party leaders, Republican leaders, are too willing to set aside our beliefs and just try to be nice to these people who don’t like us at all and just want to take advantage of us.”

Both delegates are confident that Trump will not just win re-election but will win North Carolina for a second time.

“I think his record is going to carry him through,” Krawiec said. “I think people know that we’re in a real economic crisis right now, and he’s the one that made it happen the first time – made our economy boom – and I think they realize he’s the one who can do it again.”

And if he does, both of these delegates will be very happy folks.

“We always hear ‘Most important of our lifetime.’ This one really is,” Krawiec said.

