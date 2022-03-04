Return to Raleigh: Phil Berger tops list of unopposed candidates

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senate Leader Phil Berger of Eden, one of the most powerful Republicans in North Carolina, will be back in Raleigh for another 4-year term.

Berger, whose District 26 represents his home county of Rockingham and about half of the geography of Guilford County, had no opposition when candidate filing closed at noon Friday. Barring the odd emergence of a write-in candidate, he will continue a tenure in the state house that began in 2001.

State Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden)

He was far from the only walk-over winner who emerged when the final list of candidates was posted on the NC Board of Election’s website. The filings won’t be official for 10 days, though, when they are certified.

A crowded field for the U.S. Senate and some competitive races for Congress highlighted the day, and there so far has been no sign that the U.S. Supreme Court will act to postpone the march to a primary on May 17 and possible run-off elections in July.

All state and municipal races are being staged on the same calendar. Because of a delay in census data that was needed to define voting districts, the Greensboro City Council postponed its election from last fall.

Representative Pricey Harrison

One of Berger’s key allies in the state Senate, Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville), also will return to office unimpeded, but most of the other candidates who are unopposed are those in the state House.

In Guilford County, for instance, Democrats Cecil Brockman, Pricey Harrison and Amos Quick are going back for 2 more years. Republican Kyle Hall, who represents Stokes County and part of Forsyth County, and Republican Julia C. Howard of Mocksville, who serves House District 77 for Davie and Yadkin counties, are as well.

But several key incumbents in the Senate are facing challenges:

Republicans Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock and Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, both sitting Republican state senators, will face each other in Senate District 47, which includes Alleghany County along with Ballard’s home in Watauga County and Hise’s in Mitchell County.

Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), whose Senate District 27 includes western and southwestern Guilford County, picked up a late-filing opponent in Republican Josh Sessoms.

Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who serves the core of Greensboro, will face Republican Paul Schumacher of Greensboro in Senate District 28.

Rep. Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington) in Senate District 25 will face Democrat Sean C. Ewing of Mebane.

David Craven (R-Asheboro) will face Democrat Brooke Crump of Mount Gilead in Senate District 29 in Randolph and Montgomery counties.

Two long-serving Republicans in Guilford County, House Majority Whip Jon Hardister of Whitsett and John Faircloth of High Point, are facing challenges in slightly altered districts that could be more friendly to Democrats than in past years.

Hardister in House District 59 will be challenged by either of Democrats Sherrie Young of Greensboro or Eddie Aday of Gibsonville.

Faircloth and will face Democrat Brandon Gray of Oak Ridge in House District 62.

State Senate candidates from Triad

Democratic state Rep. Craig Meyer of Chapel Hill and Jamie DeMent Holcomb of Hillsborough and Republicans Bill Cooke of Chapel Hill and Landon Woods of Yanceyville are candidates in Senate 23 for Caswell County. There is no incumbent.

Incumbent Republican Steve Jarvis of Lexington is being challenged by Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville in Senate District 30 for Davidson and Davie counties.

Incumbent Democrat Paul Lowe Jr. of Winston-Salem will face Republican George K. Ware of Winston-Salem in Senate District 32.

Four Republicans are seeking the seat in Senate District 36 in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties. Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro, Eddie Settle of Elkin, Vann Tate of Mount Airy and Lee Zachary of Yadkinville have filed.

Republicans Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock and Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, both sitting Republican state senators, have filed in Senate District 47 in Alleghany County.

State House races in Triad

Incumbent Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro) and Republican Michelle C. Bardsley of Greensboro filed in House District 57.

Incumbent Amos Quick (D-Greensboro) is unopposed in in House District 58.

Incumbent Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) In House District 59 will be challenged by either of Democrats Sherrie Young of Greensboro or Eddie Aday of Gibsonville.

Incumbent Cecil Brockman (D-High Point) is unopposed in House District 60.

Incumbent Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) is unopposed in House District 61.

Incumbent John Faircloth (R-High Point) and Democrat Brandon Gray of Oak Ridge have filed in House District 62.

Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) is being challenged in the primary by Joseph A. Gibson III of Stokesdale in House District 65 in Rockingham County. Democrats Jay Donecker of Reidsville and Gary L. Smith of Eden are in the primary.

Incumbent Democrat Robert T. Reives of Goldston will face Republican Walter Petty of Siler City in House 54 for Randolph County.

Incumbent Pat Hurley (R-Asheboro) is facing a challenge from Brian Biggs of Trinity in House 70.

Democrats Kanika Brown and David Moore of Winston-Salem will vie in House District 71.

Incumbent Democrat Amber M. Baker of Winston-Salem and Republican Shelton Stallworthy of Winston-Salem will vie in House District 72.

Incumbent Republican Jeff Zenger of Lewisville will face either of Democrats of Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem or Sean Lew of Clemmons in House District 74.

Incumbent Republican Donny Lambeth of Winston-Salem is the only candidate in House District 75.

Incumbent Republican Kyle Hall of King is unopposed in House District 91 in Forsyth and Stokes counties.

Democrat Erik Davis on Asheboro will face one of Republicans David Ashley of Climax, Cory Bortee of Asheboro and Neal Jackson of Robbins in House District 78 in Randolph County.

Democrat Ricky Hurtado of Graham is running in House District 63, and Peter Boykin and Ed Priola of Mebane and Stephen Ross of Burlington will face off in the Republican primary.

Republican Dennis Riddell of Snow Camp will face either Democrat Ron Osborne of Graham in NC House 64 for Alamance.

Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) is the only candidate in House 67 in Montgomery County.

Renee Price and Matt Hughes of Hillsborough are Democratic candidates in House District 50 for Caswell County. Charles Lopez of Mebane is seeking the Republican nomination.

Incumbent Republican Sam Watford of Thomasville is unopposed in House District 80 for Davidson County.

Incumbent Republican Larry Potts of Lexington is unopposed in House District 81 for Davidson County.

Incumbent Republican Julia C. Howard of Mocksville is the only candidate in House District 77 for Davie and Yadkin counties.

Republicans Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy and Benjamin Romans of Roaring River are running in House District 90, which includes Surry and part of Wilkes counties.

Incumbent Republican Jeffrey Elmore of North Wilkesboro will face Democrat Chuck Hubbard of Wilkesboro in House District 94, which is most of Wilkes and Alexander counties.

Incumbent Republican Ray Pickett of Blowing Rock and Democrat Ben Massey of Grassy Creek have filed in House 93 in Alleghany County.