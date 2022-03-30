RALEIGH, N.C. – Potentially thousands of convicted felons who have been released from prison but barred from voting should be able to cast their ballots, a panel of judges has ruled.

A 3-judge panel in Wake County ruled Monday that a state law that prohibits voting by felons on probation or parole or owing fines and court fees violates their rights as guaranteed by the North Carolina Constitution.

Current law in North Carolina, as posted on the Board of Elections’ web site, says that convicted felons “cannot vote or register to vote until you have completed all the terms of your felony sentence, including any probation or parole.”

But the judges, by a 2-1 margin, ruled that the law violates the NC North Carolina Constitution’s Equal Protection and Free Elections clauses and is racially discriminatory. Plaintiffs have suggested this affects more than 56,000 former prisoners.

It’s unclear whether the defendants in the suit, NC House Speaker Tim Moore et al, will appeal to the state Court of Appeals or Supreme Court. The Court of Appeals blocked a related ruling from the same three judges last year, and the defendants “fired” NC Attorney General Josh Stein because he wouldn’t defend the state’s case.

Judges Lisa Bell and Keith Gregory held the majority in the ruling, and Judge John Dunlaw wrote the dissent.

Bell, an unaffiliated judge from Mecklenburg County, and Gregory, a Democrat from Wake County, wrote in their decision that “Section 13-1’s denial of the franchise to persons on community supervision strikes at the core of the Free Elections Clause, moreover, because of its grossly disproportionate effect on African American people. Elections cannot faithfully ascertain the will of all of the people when the class of persons denied the franchise due to felony supervision is disproportionately African Americans by wide margins at both the statewide and county levels.”

Dunlaw, a Republican from Granville County, said that full citizenship of felons is not restored until the end of probation, parole or other obligations and that “because convicted felons, who have not had their citizenship rights restored, are not lawfully permitted to vote in North Carolina elections, the Free Elections Clause has no application to those persons.”

The plaintiffs in the case, the Community Success Initiative, the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, Justice Served NC and Wash Away Unemployment, said in a release that they immediately would begin registering anyone eligible to vote. The Primary Election is on May 17, and the deadline to register is April 22.

Daryl Atkinson, co-director of Forward Justice who was the lead attorney on the case, in a released statement called this a “landmark decision” and “the largest expansion of voting rights in NC since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”

The News & Observer of Raleigh had reported that around 55,000 people might be affected by such a change, after an earlier ruling and subsequent appeal in this same case. The newspaper said the allowance of people to vote once they leave prison is a national standard. Maine and Vermont allow voting by inmates.