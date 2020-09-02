Registered voter numbers increase ahead of 2020 election

It’s 63 days from the November election and voter registration numbers are increasing across North Carolina. There are over 7 million people registered to vote as of right now. That’s almost 500,000 more counted during this time back in 2016.

People believe there’s a variety of reasons why the numbers are increasing.

“Young people realize that it does make a difference,” said Lucy Seler, a Guilford County voter.

“The Republican and Democratic national conventions have just ended. I think we’re right now in a politically-charged climate,” said Megan Spidwell, a Guilford County voter.

With a much-anticipated presidential election paired with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a great deal of preparation taking place behind the scenes.

“We wanted to take advantage of as many voting sites and hours as we possibly could while maintaining a safe environment,” said Jim Kimmel, the Guilford County Board of Elections chair.

Early voting stretches across 17 days in October. The Guilford County Board of Elections Office is providing 25 voting sites across the county as opposed to 19.

“We have 4,525 hours of early voting stretched across those. That’s about an 87.8 percent increase of what we did in 2016,” Kimmel said.

Places like Forsyth and Rockingham counties also voted to add extra early voting days.