North Carolina Redistricting
NC lawmakers ask SCOTUS: Who can draw voting districts?
Top North Carolina Redistricting Headlines
North Carolina’s ongoing redistricting fight
Read responses to NC lawmakers’ appeal to Supreme …
Rep. Cawthorn clarifies in which NC district he will …
NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congressional …
Check out new election maps: NC Supreme Court rejects …
New maps, motions filed to court in NC redistricting …
More North Carolina Redistricting
Guilford County Democrats choose attorney Jones to …
NC General Assembly approves new congressional map. …
NC Senate adopts new district maps despite Democratic …
NC redistricting special masters have Greensboro …
Rep. Harrison votes against ‘process’ to create new …
NC Congressional maps are ready: Senate, House send …
NC House adopts Senate’s congressional map for review
Latest videos
Man charged with felony trafficking of heroin, MDMA
Chick-fil-A awards $24 million in Remarkable Futures …
Presley Barker performing at Merlefest
Siah is looking for his Forever Family
Instill a lifelong love of libraries in your child
Discussing infertility on this week’s House Call
Must-See Stories
UNC loses NCAA championship game to Kansas
Davidson Co. family worried about stray bullets
Plane from Greensboro crashes into yard of NJ home
Child hit by car, critically injured in WS
Where to find the best burrito in NC
Bradford Pear bounty program registration reopens
MOST POPULAR
Nearly 2 lbs fentanyl seized: Randolph Co. SO says
Passenger arrested for pleasuring self during flight
Thunderstorms could hit southern Triad
Exclusive Video: 2nd Madison Cawthorn speeding stop
Mother attempts to kill newborn, says baby was ‘evil’
Weather
5 WS officers accused of killing man not indicted
OK, North Carolina: Do we drink or not?
Bojangles giving away $1 million in free gas
Child hit by car, critically injured in WS