President Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Donald Trump won the Republican Iowa caucus.

Voters in Iowa had three choices on their ballots Monday: President Trump, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former US Representative Joe Walsh from Illinois, who is a conservative radio host.

But neither Weld nor Walsh seems to have generated enthusiasm among Iowa Republicans for their candidacy.

That is a stark contrast to the support Trump has gotten from folks there.

Not only that, but he also got a big boost early in the day with 80 presidential campaign surrogates, including his sons, senior administration officials and Republican members of Congress, who made the trip to Iowa to rally support in the hours before the caucuses.

