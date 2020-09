President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Donald Trump will campaign in Winston-Salem on Sept. 8, according to the president’s campaign website.

The event will be held at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Two tickets can be registered per mobile number on the campaign’s website.

