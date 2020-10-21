Trump set for heavily attended campaign rally in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One Wednesday afternoon and began his travels to Gastonia for a campaign rally Wednesday night at the Gaston Municipal Airport.

Marine One then headed to Joint Base Andrews and the president hopped on Air Force One at about 5:05 p.m. and headed to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Air Force One arrived in Charlotte shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say as many as 30,000 people could be attending the event and shuttle buses have been put in place to usher people to the event, which is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

North Carolina has become a battleground state in the general election and the Trump campaign has particularly honed in on North Carolina with stops in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Asheville, and Winston in just the last few weeks.

A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon for President Trump’s campaign event later in the evening.

