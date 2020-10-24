President Trump making weekend campaign stop in NC

LUMBERTON, N.C. – President Donald Trump will campaign during a stop in Lumberton on Saturday.

Trump is expected to speak at an event called “fighting for the forgotten men and women” which is being held at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m.

Congressmen Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson will join the president. They are both up for re-election.

Following his appearance in Lumberton, the president will be headed to Ohio for a campaign event.

