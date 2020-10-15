President Trump, GOP leaders will appeal North Carolina ballot ruling

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will ask a federal appeals court to force North Carolina to revert to stricter absentee ballot rules.

The plaintiffs including the state and national GOP said in court documents that they will file an emergency appeal asking the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene after a federal judge issued a mixed ruling on the mail-in ballots Wednesday.

Federal Judge William Osteen blocked a procedure by which North Carolina absentee voters could fix ballots missing a witness signature by returning a signed affidavit and not starting the ballot over from scratch.