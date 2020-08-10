President Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination at either Gettysburg battlefield or White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is closer to choosing where he will accept the Republican nomination in the 2020 presidential race.
Trump tweeted Monday that he plans to accept the nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
His team is still deciding between the Great Battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania and the White House.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24 to 27.
Trump was initially to be formally nominated on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
All four days of the convention, including the speech, were planned for Charlotte until Trump feuded with the state’s Democratic governor over coronavirus health restrictions. Trump then moved the speech and other elements of the convention to Jacksonville, Florida, a move welcomed by the state’s Republican governor. But the president later canceled those plans because of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Florida.