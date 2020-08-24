President Donald Trump officially nominated as the Republican nominee

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to delegates on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story.” (Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump was officially nominated as the Republican nominee for president on Monday at the Republican National Convention.

“This is an historic moment in the life of our nation as we re-nominate Donald Trump and Mike Pence for President and Vice President and set our Party on a path to victory,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said. “Today’s unanimous re-nomination is a reflection of the unified support for the Trump-Pence ticket.”

North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley delivered the official nominating speech for President Trump, with Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters seconding the motion.

These nominations were intended as a tribute to North Carolina, the host state of the Convention, and Florida, President Trump’s home state.

Vice President Pence will accept his nomination on Wednesday, and President Trump will accept his nomination on Thursday.