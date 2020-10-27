Pence to speak in NC on Tuesday as Biden spokesperson accuses Pence, Trump of ‘blatant disregard’ for safety

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has issued a statement ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to North Carolina.

Pence is set to speak in Greensboro and Wilmington on Tuesday.

Today, Vice President Pence is traveling to North Carolina for the second time since we learned that five of his staff members, including people he has regular contact with, tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Pence and the Trump Administration have made their blatant disregard for the safety of North Carolinians abundantly clear. This trip won’t distract voters from the Trump Administration’s egregious mishandling of the pandemic, which has sent North Carolina’s economy into a tailspin and cost over 4,100 lives in the state. As President and Vice President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will tackle this pandemic, take care of our working families, and build our economy back better than before. Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

Pence is making his second and third campaign stops in North Carolina in three days for President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Pence is scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

He’ll be in Greenville, South Carolina, for an event in between.

Pence remains on the campaign trail after his chief of staff and other close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel. That included a campaign stop in Kinston on Sunday.

