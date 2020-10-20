Over 2M ballots cast early in NC, election officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over two million North Carolinians have cast their ballot early for the 2020 general election as of Tuesday, according to the State Board of Elections.

That is over 25 percent of registered voters.

There are 7,288,232 registered voters in North Carolina. 2,599,432 are registered as Democrats, and 2,200,218 are registered as Republicans.

2,434,684 are registered as unaffiliated.

Wake County has 789,515 registered voters, making it the county with the most, followed by Mecklenburg County with 785,315.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.