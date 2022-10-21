GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes.

They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered redistricting maps took away a few seats in 2020.

If they can get control of both chambers, they would have the chance to neutralize the will of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and introduce preferred policies on issues such as abortion rights, taxes, parental rights in schools and election rules.

To accomplish that, the GOP needs to control 30 of 50 seats in the Senate and 72 of 140 in the House, and Republicans sit in 28 seats in the current body of Senators.

But The North Carolina Supreme Court in February ordered the General Assembly to redraw districts, and those approved may shake up control in some places. You can vote in-person starting Thursday.

Joyce Krawiec

Phil Berger

We know that some seats won’t change. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden), arguably the most powerful of all Republicans in the state, will return to the Senate unopposed in District 29, which represents all of Rockingham County and much of rural Guilford County.

That’s also true of one of two of his more powerful allies – Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) in District 31 and Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) in District 37 – along with newcomer Eddie Settle (R-Wilkes County) in District 36.

But because of the redistricting, the rest of the statewide races offer opportunities for Republicans. The Civitas Partisan Index, an election watchdog for the conservative John Locke Foundation, says there are some 10 districts that are toss-up or barely “lean Democrat.”

CPI evaluates how elections might go based on partisan lean. It rates districts as either leaning for a party (2-5% advantage), likely (6-9%) or safe (10% or more).

Chris Cooper, a professor from Western Carolina University who also is an expert and blogger about elections, says that method is a “pretty straightforward measurement.” He has written about the method in his blog and says “all of the standard measures are pretty similar.”

Civitas rates 24 Senate districts as at least leaning for Republicans and 22 for Democrats. That means there are four districts that are true toss-ups.

Of the 10 Senate districts that CPI rates as toss-up or “lean Democratic” – which essentially means they are within the margin of statistical error – none is in the Piedmont Triad. There are two in Wake County and one in Mecklenburg, and the rest are scattered across less-populated counties.

But only one of those districts starts with a Republican advantage, that’s District 4 in Greene, Wayne and Wilson counties.

Five of those 22 Democrats – Don Davis of District 5, Valerie Foushee of District 23, Wiley Nickel of District 16, Ben Clark of District 21 and Jeff Jackson of District 37 – are running for Congress, meaning their spots are at least vacant. Republican Sen. Chuck Edwards of District 48 also is running for the U.S. House.

The candidates speak

Among the 11 senatorial districts that include at least pieces of the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad, seven are served by Republicans. And after you note the four re-elected by default and the three with Democratic incumbents, there is only one district that has no incumbent.

District 23, which includes some of Alamance and Caswell counties, features Democrat Graig Meyer, a member of the House from Chapel Hill, against Republican Landon Woods of Yanceyville.

WGHP reached out to each candidate who will be on the ballot in the General Election, asking each the same basic questions.

Six responded, and some did so in much more detail than others.

Those responses are presented as they were provided, lightly edited and formatted, with the candidates in alphabetical order, as necessary. Incumbents are noted.

Senate District 25

What would be your priorities if you are elected, and why should voters choose you?

Amy Galey

Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington), incumbent

Workforce development. We have done an outstanding job recruiting new companies and industries to the area. We must make sure that we have qualified and capable workers ready to fill these positions. This means supporting public education as well as school choice, finding adult learners who maybe dropped out of the workforce, and even kindergarten readiness. Many other important priorities are wrapped up in workforce development. Voters should choose me because I have been a responsive and engaged Senator, working hard to help constituents and listening to their concerns.

Where do you stand on three key issues the General Assembly has left up in the air: Medicaid expansion, legal sports betting and medical marijuana?

GALEY: Medicaid expansion: I voted for the Senate bill that expanded Medicaid because it also addressed capacity and cost issues through certificate of need and scope of practice reform, as well as telehealth and transparency issues. Legal sports betting: I voted against the Senate bill because I don’t think that it’s healthy to carry a casino in your pocket/cellphone and because the revenue to the state was really small. Medical marijuana: I voted for the Senate bill because it was narrowly tailored to give comfort in certain very difficult situations, like terminal illness.

Would you support a constitutional amendment to protect access to legal abortion?

GALEY: It depends on what the amendment said. I am opposed to abortion-on-demand up until birth. Abortion should be legal when the mother’s life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest; however, it should not be used as a form of birth control, and at some point during the pregnancy the baby has grown to a point that the law should protect its life.

Senate District 27

What would be your priorities if you are elected, and why should voters choose you?

Michael Garrett

Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), incumbent

My top priority continues to be the expansion of Medicaid in NC. We have the ability to extend health coverage to more than half a million of our neighbors and bring in billions of dollars in federal funding with the stroke of a pen. I also believe we can and must do more to fund our public schools using unspent state funds we are currently sitting on. Finally, I want to continue bringing new high-paying jobs right here to the Triad so that we can expand our local economy.

Josh Sessoms

Josh Sessoms (R-Greensboro)

Voters should consider me because I have been grown up here in the county where I continue to live and where my roots are as well. I am well aware of the people, the values and the complex history of this county. So this makes me the best candidate by far in this race that is willing and able to go to every part of this district to talk to people an hear their needs/wants. I have served this country for almost 20 years now as Marine that distinguished himself in combat and a defense contractor. As a father of four school age kids that go to public school here in Guilford County. I am ready to continue serving the people of this district in Raleigh.

So my goals are:

Medicaid expansion: This will enable people of all walks of life to get medical care.

Medical marijuana: We have a huge opioid epidemic in this state, and a good way to combat that crisis is by medical marijuana.

Where do you stand on three key issues the General Assembly has left up in the air: Medicaid expansion, legal sports betting and medical marijuana?

GARRETT: I fully and unreservedly support expanding Medicaid. I also support legal sports betting as outlined in legislation recently considered by the General Assembly and support the legalization of medical marijuana.

SESSOMS: I am for all three of these propositions.

Would you support a constitutional amendment to protect access to legal abortion?

GARRETT: Yes. Politicians have no place in the often wrenching decisions made regarding ending a pregnancy. The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a shameful stain on our history. NC must act to protect the rights of women to make their own decisions about their own bodies.

SESSOMS: No. I am ok with the current NC law on the books concerning abortion. That means that I am ok with 20 weeks, with the rape, incest, and health of the mother exceptions.

Senate District 28

What would be your priorities if you are elected, and why should voters choose?

Gladys Robinson

Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), incumbent

As Senator for the 28th District, I have supported increased funding for public education, including national salaries for teachers, support staff as social workers, nurses, etc. and especially fully funding Leandro. For 10 years I sponsored legislation for Medicaid expansion, and finally the Senate has passed it – it awaits the House adoption. I will continue to advocate for education, healthcare for the uninsured, support for small and minority businesses, affordable housing and reform of Gun laws.

Where do you stand on three key issues the General Assembly has left up in the air: Medicaid expansion, legal sports betting and medical marijuana?

ROBINSON: I sponsored Medicaid Expansion legislation; I have questions about the extent and impact of sports betting. I support medical marijuana for chronic conditions such as sickle cell, cancer, lupus, etc.

Would you support a constitutional amendment to protect access to legal abortion?

ROBINSON: If a constitutional amendment is proposed to protect access to legal abortion, I will certainly support it. The issue in North Carolina is getting the issue put on a ballot to be voted on by citizens, since Republicans control the legislature and are against it.

Senate District 30

What would be your priorities if you are elected, and why should voters choose?

Steve Jarvis

Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington), incumbent

Support additional tax reforms, addressing the labor shortage and runaway inflation, and continuing to make NC the No.1 place to live, work, and raise a family.

Reform the foster care system, including increasing accessibility, making it more affordable, and cutting burdensome red tape.

Support education by increasing parental involvement and choice and improving school safety.

Support our law enforcement by ensuring they have the tools they need to keep our communities safe and secure.

Voters should check my record and ask themselves if I have been an effective leader. Do I hold and support the values that mostly align with theirs? I’m a business owner. I am accessible. I am here to serve you and be your voice in Raleigh. I will never forget that I work for the people of North Carolina.

Where do you stand on three key issues the General Assembly has left up in the air: Medicaid expansion, legal sports betting and medical marijuana?

JARVIS: I don’t believe that taxpayers should have to pay for health care for able-bodied adults. We should not make gambling more accessible to our youth. I support all FDA approved drugs.

Would you support a constitutional amendment to protect access to legal abortion?

JARVIS: I think we need to follow the science, if your heart quits beating you are considered medically dead, therefore if you have a heartbeat, you are alive.

Senate District 32

What would be your priorities if elected, and why should voters choose you?

Paul Lowe

Paul Lowe Jr. (D-Winston-Salem), incumbent

If elected, I would continue to secure economic justice, educational equity, and more affordable, accessible health care. Quality education is the most critical factor in getting a good job. We must ensure that families in communities across the state have access to good schools with well-paid, quality teachers. Workforce development must be a top priority when debating jobs and the economy in North Carolina. Aligning job training with the needs of industries hiring now and developing innovative programs to ensure community college students have the financial support they need to finish their degrees and find good jobs.

Where do you stand on three key issues the General Assembly has left up in the air: Medicaid expansion, legal sports betting, and medical marijuana?

LOWE: I am an advocate of Medicaid expansion as I am a massive advocate for health care. Healthier people mean a healthier North Carolina, and a healthier North Carolina means a state that can and will be a national leader in health care. I am a supporter of medical marijuana as I am a primary sponsor of Senate Bill 711. I believe it would benefit North Carolinians that suffer from chronic and debilitating health issues. I am also a supporter of legal sports betting as I am a primary sponsor of Senate Bill 688. I believe authorized, regulated and taxed sports wagering would capture millions of dollars in gambling-related revenue each year and reduce the use of unregulated, off-shore sites, ultimately benefiting North Carolinians.

Would you support a constitutional amendment to protect access to legal abortion?

LOWE: I support a woman’s right to choose. I strongly supported this right by Senate Democrats recently SB 888, for which I was a proud co-sponsor, to codify Roe v. Wade in North Carolina. Codification The decision made by the United States Supreme Court is disturbing and deeply disappointing. I stand firmly against any attempt to undermine the right to choice and bodily autonomy.

Who didn’t respond?

Although we sent our questions to all persons in competitive elections from districts in the Triad and followed with a reminder, some did not respond, not even to say they did not want to participate in answering questions that might inform the electorate:

Those Senate candidates who did not respond were:

District 23: State Rep. Graig Meyer (D-Chapel Hill), Landon Woods (R-Yanceyville).

District 25: Sean C. Ewing (D-Mebane).

District 28: Paul Schumacher (R-Greensboro).

District 29: Incumbent Sen. David Craven (R-Asheboro), Brooke Crump (D-Mount Gilead).

District 30: Monique D. Johnson (D-Thomasville).

District 32: George K. Ware (R-Winston-Salem).