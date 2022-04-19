HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ll have a chance to hear directly from North Carolina’s Republican candidates for U.S. Senate on why they deserve your vote in the upcoming primary election.

FOX8 and Nexstar Media is announcing an exclusive multi-market live telecast of the debate scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. The one-hour event will be streamed and broadcast live from the FOX8 studio in High Point.

FOX8 Senior Reporter and Anchor Bob Buckley will anchor the debate alongside Ann Wyatt Little of Queen City News in Charlotte and Rod Carter of CBS 17 in Raleigh. Buckley, Little and Carter will ask the candidates questions on local and regional issues, such as infrastructure, the economy and foreign policy.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and former North Carolina 6th Congressional District Rep. Mark Walker have confirmed that they will attend the debate. North Carolina 13th Congressional District Rep. Ted Budd qualified but has not yet confirmed that he will attend.

You can watch “Your Local Election Headquarters: North Carolina Republican Primary U.S. Senate Debate” on:

WGHP-TV FOX8 (FOX) in Greensboro

WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte

WNCN-TV (CBS) in Raleigh

WSPA-TV (CBS) in Spartanburg

WAVY-TV (NBC) in Norfolk, Virginia

WNCT-TV (CBS) in Greenville

WWAY-TV (CBS) in Wilmington

You can also watch the livestream online by visiting the website of your local Nexstar station, including:

