GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.”

But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina Board of Elections issued detailed guidance to ensure “voters can safely and securely cast their ballot and election officials can perform their duties.”

With former President Donald Trump loudly and consistently pounding his unsupported claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020, observers are lining up to watch the voting process more carefully than ever.

Although there are almost no cases of voter fraud anywhere and no major complaints in North Carolina during the primary election, officials are anticipating challenges to voters and counts on Nov. 8.

More than half of the Republicans running for Congress and the Senate this year – about 300 – deny that President Joe Biden actually defeated Trump, which he did by more than 7 million votes and decisively in the Electoral College.

But elections watchdog groups on both sides are preparing for question and confrontation, which moved the NC BOE to issue its memo.

Absentee ballots are arriving now – about 20,669 statewide have been collected for counting – and early in-person voting begins on Oct. 20 in races for the U.S. Senate, 14 seats in Congress, the General Assembly, two seats on the state Supreme Court and four on the Court of Appeals as well as dozens of local courts, councils and boards.

“The State Board of Elections is committed to ensuring all voters can cast their ballot safely, securely, and free from interference of any kind,” State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in an email announcing the plan. “We also must ensure that trained election workers can carry out their duties free from harassment, intimidation, and interference.”

North Carolina’s race for the Senate, between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd, figures to be very close and could play a role in which party controls the overall Senate this year.

That race will draw much scrutiny for how the ballots are counted. Beasley in fact lost her seat on the state Supreme Court by 401 votes in 2020.

Primary complaints

The NC BOE already had tightened rules for precinct observers after having received more than a dozen complaints following the primary on May 18. The Associated Press reported that a survey of county elections directors after the primary found violations in 15 counties, “where officials observed poll watchers harassing voters and attempting to enter restricted areas to view confidential voting records.”

Friday’s announcement goes further and notes in Numbered Memo 2022-12 the criminal charges that could pertain and the penalties that could be attached to them.

The rules

Here are the rules specified in the memo:

The “buffer zone” of up to 50 feet outside each voting place exists so voters can freely access the voting place without being harassed or intimidated. Campaigning and electioneering activity is prohibited inside the buffer zone and inside the voting place itself.

It is a crime to interfere with, or attempt to interfere with, any voter when inside the voting enclosure or with any voter when marking his or her ballot.

It is a crime to interfere with election officials conducting the election.

The chief judge at each Election Day precinct and the one-stop site manager at each early voting location are authorized by state law to maintain order and ensure voters can freely access the voting place without fear of harassment or intimidation. These elections officials should immediately contact their county board of elections – and, if necessary, law enforcement – if they are unable to maintain order at the voting place.

This year, to aid in the enforcement of election laws and the maintenance of order at the polls, the State Board has partnered with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police to produce the “ Elections Reference Guide for North Carolina Law Enforcement .”

.” The memo includes more than a dozen examples of prohibited behavior in and around polling places, including examples of voter intimidation and threats to election officials.

Complaints or indications of harassment, interference, or intimidation must be addressed immediately by chief judges and one-stop site managers. The chief judge or one-stop site manager must use their sound discretion to attempt to de-escalate any disturbance and issue verbal warnings about behaviors that could lead to a person’s ejection or arrest.

Party-appointed election observers play an important role in the elections process. They may observe the process and take notes but may not interfere with voters or election officials. The memo includes a list of prohibited activities by observers.

Hoping it works

Michael Dickerson, elections director in Mecklenburg County, told NC Policy Watch that his staff had identified concerns to both parties. “We’ve worked hard with both of them,” he said. “We’ve been encouraging them to talk to observers and hope everything works well.”

Said Brinson Bell in the announcement: “Along with the training of county officials and poll workers, we hope this guidance promotes a positive voting experience for the millions of North Carolinians expected to cast ballots in person in this election.

“We also hope it helps election workers, observers, and law enforcement officers maintain a safe and friendly environment.”