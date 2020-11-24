North Carolina certifies November general election results

FILE – A voter waits to cast a ballot at the Graham Civic Center polling location in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The North Carolina State Board of Elections certified the results of the November general election on Tuesday, Nov. 24, awarding the state’s 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified results for the 2020 general election.

The state Supreme Court chief justice race between Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley is still going through a recount process.

President Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 1.3 percentage points.

Sen. Thom Tillis defeated Democrat Cal Cunningham by a wider margin.

The state saw a record number of registered voters and mail-in votes.

Over 5.5 million of the more than 7.3 million registered voters cast ballots in this year’s election.

The 75% voter turnout surpassed the 69% participation seen in November 2016.