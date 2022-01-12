North Carolina candidate filing to resume in February

(WGHP) — There is a new filing window for candidates in this year’s elections in North Carolina.

The Wake County Superior Court that on Tuesday ruled that the electoral maps drawn by the General Assembly should stand for this election season also announced the new filing window for the primary on May 17.

The filing will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon on March 4.

That 8-day window extends the period briefly open in December that was halted by the state Supreme Court, which delayed the filing period the filing period and postponed the primary from March to May 17.

Tuesday’s ruling by the court in Raleigh, though, almost certainly will be appealed by the plaintiffs, either to the Court of Appeals or perhaps directly to the Supreme Court.

The justices in their ruling set a window for appeals to be filed, heard and ruled, so the map issue would have plenty of time to be clarified before candidates filed paperwork.

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County), the House majority whip, put out a statement about the ruling on his social media feed.

“Today a trial court unanimously upheld the #NCGA‘s redistricting maps,” Hardister wrote. “The court made the correct decision because it is the legislature, not the courts, that make the law. The maps that we approved are constitutional and are in compliance with laws related to redistricting.”

Some candidates already have filed – particularly for municipal and judicial races – and others have announced their intentions to run in Congressional races although not having filed with the board of elections (that has to be done in person in Raleigh for congressional candidates but in local elections offices for all others).

Former candidate Clay Aiken announced this week a plan to seek the Democratic nomination in Durham for the seat being vacated by retiring David Price.

Bo Hines, a Republican who lives in Winston-Salem, will run in a Congressional race somewhere, perhaps in the new and vacant 7th District, which includes the eastern portions of Guilford and Davidson counties and all of Alamance and Randolph.

That decision, though, could hinge on what former Rep. Mark Walker decides to do. Walker has been asked by former President Donald Trump and others to step away from his bid to replace Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate and return to Congress.

Walker is seen as taking away votes from Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), Trump’s endorsed candidate, vs. former Gov. Pat McCrory in the GOP primary.

We don’t know if current 6th District Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) will run in that 7th District or challenge Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) of the current 5th District in the newly designed 11th District, where they are double-bunked.

We also don’t know if incumbents Patrick McHenry (R-Denver) or Richard Hudson (R-Concord), who will serve new congressional districts in the Triad, will have any significant competition.

One sitting member of Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville), is being challenged as unfit for office in a complaint filed by a group of voters.

The complaint suggests that Cawthorn, who has announced his candidacy in the new 13th Congressional District, should be disqualified for his role in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cawthorn spoke at the event that preceded the riot, and the complaint suggests his remarks inspired those actions and violated his oath of office, which Cawthorn denies.