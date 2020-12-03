Newby still up after machine recount in N.C. justice race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican Paul Newby’s narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley changed little overall as a statewide machine recount of North Carolina’s very close race for Supreme Court chief justice was finally completed.
The machine recount that finished Wednesday night left Newby with a 401-vote lead over Beasley with nearly 5.4 million votes cast in the race.
Beasley’s campaign says it immediately asked the State Board of Elections for a hand recount of a small portion of ballots statewide.
Newby led by 406 votes before the machine recount.
Beasley is the first Black female chief justice in the state. Newby is senior associate justice.
