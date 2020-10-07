NC’s role in the 2020 election

You’ve probably heard it, before: This is the most important election of our lifetimes.

If that’s true, why do so many people simply wish it was over?

“We’re a pretty cynical crowd, at the moment and we don’t really have a lot of hope that the politicians will deliver us from our deepest problems,” said North Carolina State University political scientist Andrew Taylor.

North Carolina is the very definition of a battleground state. Although the Republican presidential nominee has won it in nine out of the last 10 elections, it’s usually close. In more than half of those elections, the difference in who won was just a few percentage points.

“We are purple at the presidential level, a bit more red,” said Taylor, but there is good news for the Democrats in the bigger picture.

“You can get to more than 270 without North Carolina, as a Democrat,” he said. “If Donald Trump wins North Carolina by the same margin he won in 2016, that means Biden probably won Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida, and North Carolina won’t do Trump any good.”

