NC State Board of Elections reports 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots

The North Carolina State Board of Elections reports there are more than 116,000 outstanding absentee ballots as of 5 a.m. on Nov. 4.

During a news conference Wednesday, the elections officials said results in our state will not likely change until Nov. 12 or 13 when all ballots are counted.

“As of yesterday, we already had 800 (ballots) back that were postmarked by Election Day but did not make it to the election night totals,” said Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt.

He said the county has already received approximately 47,000 mail in ballots, but approximately 30,000 have not been returned.

Collicutt said it is unlikely all of those ballots will be returned.

“If none of those voters voted early, and none of those voters voted on Election Day, we can see as many as 30,000 come back. I don’t think we’ll see that many come back because a lot already have voted, and some won’t return the ballots,” he said.

The county will continue counting absentee ballots at scheduled meetings until Nov. 12.

“The question is going to be are they going to be postmarked by Election Day and received timely. Now we have more time than ever this time to receive them, but that doesn’t change the fact that they have to be postmarked by Election Day,” Collicutt explained.

In Forsyth County, 24,761 mail in ballots have not been returned.

Director Tim Tsujii said Wednesday that along with those possible votes, elections officials are now also researching provisional ballots from Election Day.

“Which would then be submitted to the Board of Elections based on their recommendation and the research that’s conducted,” he said.

Alamance County reported just under 7,000 absentee ballots that have not been returned. Surry County has just over 1,500.

Other counties in the area did not immediately report their outstanding ballot numbers.

