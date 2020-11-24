NC Electors expect straightforward meeting, no changing of electoral votes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The State Board of Elections in North Carolina will certify election results this week. This comes ahead of a meeting in December of the North Carolina Electors who will cast their votes for president. The meeting is expected to be very straightforward.



FOX 46 was able to speak with two of the 15 electors in North Carolina about what the process will look like when they meet on December 14 in Raleigh. The votes will match who the majority of voters chose on November 3.

“I think in North Carolina people would be shocked if the electors had a better choice for their president than what the people had chosen,” said Mark Delk, an Elector from Ashville.

This year President Trump, a Republican, won the state of North Carolina. This happened despite the fact the voters chose a Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper.

“It’s not unusual for North Carolinians to split their ticket and produce different outcomes for the presidency and statewide races. We’ve seen it more often than not over the past generation,” said Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte, Eric Heberlig.

Who voters chose on Election Day doesn’t stop some from trying to sway electors.

“I think I received over 6,000 e-mails and several hundred e-mails and phone calls of people trying to convince us to vote for someone other than President Trump. The ones who I thought were sincere and have actual concerns I tried to answer,” said Delk.

“My mission is to respond to everyone if someone sends me a letter,” said Jonathan Fletcher.

Fletcher is a 28-year-old first-year elector from Gaston County. All 15 electors in the state are nominated and cannot be a politician. The idea is to have everyday people, from your community, representing the electoral college.

“The thing about the electoral college that stands out to me is I will be and be honored to be one of 538 people that actually gets to cast a direct vote for president and vice president,” said Fletcher.



Back in 1968, there was an incident where one of the electors voted against what the majority of voters wanted and that’s when the rules in North Carolina changed. Rules for electors vary by state.