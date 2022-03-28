GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As of today, you can ask for an absentee ballot at your election office for the Primary Election. In another month, early voting will begin leading up to May 17.

In North Carolina, any registered voter can vote in the primary for either party, but you can only vote for one party for the entire primary ballot (unlike the cherry-picking in the General Election).

All of that is important to remember because in recent weeks unaffiliated voters have surpassed Democrats as the largest percentage statewide. In most counties in the Piedmont Triad, Republicans remain the dominant choice.

Out of 7,264,266 names that are on the voter registration list statewide as of Friday, 2,501,430 – or 34.4% – were registered as Democrats, but 2,516,429 (34.6%) filed as unaffiliated.

That leaves Republicans – who control the state House and Senate, eight of 13 seats in Congress and both U.S. Senate seats – with 2,197,521 registered voters, or 30.3% of the electorate. There are also nearly 49,000 Libertarians.

These are reasons why North Carolina is known as a “purple” state, with a Democratic governor and attorney general and a 4-3 margin on the NC Supreme Court to balance those GOP controls in the other branches.

You have until April 22 to register for the primary.

Triad dominance

In the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad, Democrats have more registered voters in Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth and Guilford counties, and Republicans have dominant majorities in Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. In five of those counties, Republicans have more than half registered voters.

Only Montgomery County remains on the bubble, with 35.9% Republicans, 34.1% Democrats – although the actual different is 307 voters – and another 29.4% unaffiliated.

The Republican stranglehold on rural areas is so dominant than Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin all have more than 50% registered. In Yadkin, the total is an astounding 56.9% out of nearly 25,000 voters.

And in Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin, Democrats ranked as the third choice among registered voters, with as little as 13.4% in Yadkin County, 15.7% in Davie County and 17.1% in Randolph.

The largest percentages of unaffiliated registrants were in Alleghany (33.4%) and Forsyth (33.1%).

If you want to look at those 14 counties as a whole, out of 1,238,473 registered voters – 17% of the state’s total – there are 35% registered Republicans, 32.8% Democrats and 31.7% Unaffiliated. But if you remove Guilford and Forsyth from the totals, the Republican domination leaps to 44.9% of all registered voters, with 30.8% unaffiliated and only 23.7% of Democrats.

A trend continues

Chris Cooper, an elections expert who is on the faculty at Western Carolina University, wrote on this Twitter feed that “it was not until 2008 when the first county (Currituck) became plurality Unaffiliated. Watauga was the second in 2012, Transylvania the third in 2014 and Henderson was the 4th county to become plurality Unaffiliated in 2016. 40 counties are plurality Democratic.”

He said North Carolina isn’t alone in this trend, that of the 31 states that register by party, Cook Political Report found that 10 in 2018 “were already plurality unaffiliated,” including Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, New Hampshire, Colorado, Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

If you want to do some comparisons, Durham County has 54.2% registered Democrats (Orange is 47%, Mecklenburg is 42.5%, and Wake is 36.2%). Iredell has 41.4% Republicans (and Durham has only 10.5%), and Watauga has 44% unaffiliated.

Congressional election

All of this fuels the expected outcomes of congressional elections this fall in the new voting map for the 14 districts. Analysts figure seven are at least leaning Republican, six at least leaning Democrat and one, the 13th District, is seen as a toss-up.

There are a few districts that could swing with a dominant voter turnout by one party or the other.

This is the current congressional map that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

For instance, Guilford County and a large piece of Forsyth County make up the 6th Congressional District, where Democrat Kathy Manning of Greensboro is the incumbent. One of seven Republicans and a Libertarian will challenge her in November.

And now this district is now seen as more Tar Heel blue than the deep royal hue it was in 2020, when it consisted only of Guilford County and the Winston-Salem portion of Forsyth County.

Democrats dominate in Guilford County (43.1%) and make up 38.8% of Forsyth (although much more intensive in Winston-Salem). Republicans are decidedly third in both counties.

But the district now includes all of Rockingham County and most of Caswell County. Republicans make up 38.9% in Rockingham, and unaffiliated voters are 29.5%. Dems are 31%. In Caswell, the GOP is surprisingly third, with 26.4%, and Democrats have 42.5%.

Here is how the 6th District breaks down:

U% R% D%

Guilford 32.1 24.2 43.1

Forsyth 33.1 27.5 38.8

Rock 29.5 38.9 31.0

Caswell 30.8 26.4 42.5

These numbers could be affected very slightly by the fact that a few precincts of the 4th Congressional District bleed into the northeast corner of Caswell.