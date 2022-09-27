GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Election Day will come and go before voters will hear more about the gun charges against one candidate.

Sherrie Young, a Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly, was given a continuance until December and a trial date was set during a court hearing on Monday.

Democratic nominee Sherrie Young in House District 59. (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

Young, a resident of Greensboro who was nominated to face incumbent state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) in the race for North Carolina House District 59, had been arrested by Greensboro Police on Nov. 7 and charged with discharging a firearm in the city and “go armed to terror people,” both misdemeanors.

Court officials provided no specific date for Young’s hearing beyond “continued to December.” Court records have not been udpated with a specific trial date although the spokesperson said a trial was set.

Young, whose listed address is 205 Windhill Court in Greensboro, first appeared earlier this month on the charges. She did not answer the phone number listed on her file with the state Board of Elections, and there is no voicemail on that phone.

Neither has Young responded to an email sent by WGHP to the address she used to correspond before the primary.

Young beat another newcomer, Eddie Aday of Gibsonville, by about a 3-1 margin in May to earn the right to face Hardister, who is seeking a seventh term in the House and serves as its majority whip. Hardister was unopposed in the primary.

Young’s case is in District Court, and no prosecuting attorney had been assigned. Neither does the file also does not name an attorney representing Young, a court spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said she would try to find the police report about the case, but she has not provided that report to WGHP.

The Rhino Times did see the report and said that Young was arrested at 9:22 p.m. at 5315 Ian Dr. “for discharging a handgun. She reportedly had threatened people with a handgun and fired it within 150 feet of a residence.”

Go armed to terror people is a broad charge under state statute that has four requirements for a person to be found guilty if that person:

Arms himself or herself with an unusual and dangerous weapon.

For the purpose of terrifying others.

Goes about on public highways.

In a manner to cause terror to the people.

The law has been applied in several cases for a variety of circumstances.

The election

Young defeated Aday in the primary even though she had no prior election experience, did little campaigning and raised or spent very little money. She has no campaign website and a very limited presence on the omnibus voting information site Ballotpedia.com.

Absentee balloting is underway for the election on Nov. 8, and early voting starts on Oct. 20.