NC candidate filing ends at noon. Who will be on the ballot?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With the noon deadline closing in for candidates to file in the 2022 election, some appear headed to have no formal opposition and probably return to office.

Candidacy can be challenged for 10 days before everything is set for the ballot, and then anyone can be opposed by qualifying write-in candidates on Nov. 8.

Many of those who have filed for state legislative seats and municipal offices often are unopposed, and even one congressional candidate just got an opponent. None of that will be anywhere close to being determined until later this afternoon.

Some familiar faces submitted their paperwork on Thursday, including Republican Marjorie Eastman of Cary, who is running for the Senate nomination, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) in the 6th Congressional District, entertainer Clay Aiken as a Democrat in the 4th District and former Rep. Renee Ellmers, a Republican, in the open 13th district.

One race we know that won’t be decided is the contest to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. There are two dozen candidates who have submitted paperwork, 13 Republicans, 10 Democrats and a Libertarian.

Many other races will be highly contested, too, including the so-far-15-person field to challenge Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) in the 11th Congressional District, eight Democrats seeking the nomination in the 4th Congressional District, which is open because David Price is retiring. But Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) just picked up Democrat Scott Huffman on the ballot in the 8th, which includes Davidson and Montgomery counties from the Triad.

There are 24 persons who have filed to run for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. Five so far are running in District 1, 10 in District 2 and nine for the three open at-large seats. All of the board’s nine seats are open.

There also is the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could intervene and halt all of this after a suit filed last Friday by Republicans in the General Assembly who challenged the map being used to define congressional districts. Briefs were submitted by all parties by a 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, and several of them, including one from the NC Board of Elections, cited the fact that the filing process was well under way.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) et al asked the Supreme Court to overturn the map approved last week by a Republican-majority, 3-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court, saying that court had no right to draw a map, that it was the constitutional purview of the General Assembly.

That Republican-majority panel in Wake County employed three former judges as special masters to review remedial maps that the state Supreme Court had ordered to be drawn because legislators original maps for congress and the General Assembly were judged to be unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders designed to insulate if not expand Republicans’ control in Washington and Raleigh.

The special masters approved the maps lawmakers drew for the state House and Senate but “modified” the map for congress, citing in their ruling that lawmakers were responsible to draw the maps and they simply adjusted some districts. All those maps were appealed by all parties – the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, Common Cause, a Harper et al group of voters (the three plaintiffs) – and Republicans in the General Assembly.

The state Supreme Court rejected those appeals last week, enacted the maps, and candidate resumed filing for office on Friday. The primary is scheduled for May 17, with possible run-offs in July.

This article will be updated.

This is the current congressional map that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

NC House district map

NC Senate map