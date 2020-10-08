NC A&T students excited to see Kamala Harris in vice presidential debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a vision that’s finally coming true for some students at North Carolina A&T State University.

“Some of my friends we were talking about the big debate coming tonight and was like “Oh, we got to go watch it,” sophomore Olivia Lane said.

History will take center stage Wednesday evening with Kamala Harris being the first Black woman to face off in a vice presidential debate.

“I think it’s definitely a good thing for our race to see us in higher positions,” senior Nina Holloman said.

Students say this race goes beyond color. Times are different to where women can now feel accepted and lead for a change.

“That’s not very prevalent in these ages anymore so women have never been heard as they should and I’m excited especially a Black woman, someone I can relate to,” sophomore Pedro Moss said.

“We need more female representation because they are going to truly represent their voices more than a male would,” sophomore Noah Gonzalez-Santiago said.

Jazmin Johnson, an NC A&T senior, Kamala Harris is inspiring her to reach her fullest potential in school and to go out and vote.

“I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people from underrepresented communities to see someone that looks like them and be in such a higher position,” Johnson said.

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Salt Lake City Utah for the debate, which airs at 9 p.m.