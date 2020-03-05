NC 6th Congressional District Republican candidate Lee Haywood speaks after winning primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch N.C. 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Kathy Manning's interview on FOX8.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The race to represent North Carolina's 6th Congressional District is on after a Democrat and Republican were chosen to face off in November.

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC), who currently represents the district said that he would not seek reelection. He is instead considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Walker said he is keeping an eye on the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) when he retires in 2022.

On March 3, Republican Lee Haywood and Democrat Kathy Manning won their respective primary races.

Following Walker's announcement, Haywood announced he would run for the seat.

Haywood released the following statement:

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the NC Republican Party 6th Congressional District Chairman for the past two years but feel compelled to take the leap from GOP activist to candidate and feel my experience can be best utilized by providing a conservative choice in this upcoming race to the good people of the newly redrawn 6th District. I am overwhelmed by the prayers and well wishes we have received so far and many thanks to those that have pledged their support."

Manning, who had announced before hearing that Walker would not run, released the following statement:

"With the newly-drawn 6th District, we have the opportunity to elect a representative who shares the values of the Triad community. I've been bringing people together to make the Triad stronger for more than thirty years and I intend to take that experience to Washington. I look forward to fighting for affordable healthcare and lower prescription drug prices, quality education, and better paying jobs."