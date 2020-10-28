More than half of registered NC voters have cast their ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than half of North Carolina’s registered voters have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election, the state board of elections said Wednesday afternoon.

More than 3.6 million ballots were cast, data showed. Of them, almost 820,000 were mailed in while more than 2.8 million were cast at early-voting locations.

Early voting ends in North Carolina on Saturday. Sites are open from 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections offers tools online to help voters find early-voting locations, polling places, and address other questions. Wake and Durham counties also rolled out tools to help estimate waiting times at early-voting sites.

Election Day is Tuesday.