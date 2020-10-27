Mike Pence making 2 more campaign stops in North Carolina, including Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making his second and third campaign stops in North Carolina in three days for President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Pence is scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

He’ll be in Greenville, South Carolina, for an event in between.

Pence remains on the campaign trail after his chief of staff and other close contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel. That included a campaign stop in Kinston on Sunday.

