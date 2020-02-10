Mike Bloomberg to campaign in the Triad this week

Mike Bloomberg will campaign in the Piedmont Triad on Thursday.

This will be the Democratic candidate’s third visit to North Carolina during his campaign and his first visit to the Triad.

Early voting kickoff events are planned for Winston-Salem and Greensboro on Thursday morning.

The Winston-Salem event will take place at 7:30 a.m. with doors opening at 7 a.m. The campaign has not yet announced the location for this event.

The Greensboro event will take place at Bloomberg’s field office, at 300 S. Elm St. That event will start at 9:30 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m.